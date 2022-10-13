Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Companies Fined For Damaging Stream

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A farming company and an earthworks contractor have been convicted and fined a total of $76,500 for unlawfully excavating a north Waikato stream.

Gregan Farms Limited and Steve Barker Limited were fined $31,500 and $45,000 respectively by District Court Judge Melinda Dickey in Hamilton last week. They were each convicted on a single charge in respect of damaging nearly 1400 metres of a tributary of the Waitakaruru River in February 2021.

The case was taken by environmental regulator, Waikato Regional Council, following a complaint by a member of the public. The subsequent council inspection discovered extensive damage to the stream, including 48 dead eels and significant sediment deposits into the water course.

“This behaviour is very disappointing,” said the council’s regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch. “The contractor in this case has 40 years’ experience in the earthworks industry. Working around water courses without causing undue damage, and knowing the environmental regulations that apply, should be bread and butter for him.

“Many will see the fish kill in this instance as quite distressing and certainly not what we are aiming for in caring for our waterways,” said Mr Lynch. “The damage done here will take some time to remediate.”

