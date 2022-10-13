Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Formal Submissions Open On Inclusionary Housing Plan Change

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Formal consultation is now open on a proposed variation to introduce Inclusionary Housing rules into Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Proposed District Plan (PDP).

The proposal would require most new residential subdivisions and developments to pay an ‘affordable housing financial contribution’, with the money collected by Council and provided to Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) or another registered Community Housing Provider, providing them with an ongoing funding stream to provide access to affordable housing.

QLDC General Manager Planning & Development, Tony Avery acknowledged housing was one of the biggest challenges faced by the community, and lay at the heart of creating secure, connected, and caring communities, creating jobs and a diverse economy.

“I would encourage everyone to set aside time to read through the changes we’re proposing, and to make a submission on this variation,” said Mr Avery.

“The proposed Inclusionary Housing Plan Change will support access to affordable housing for low-moderate income earners, helping to attract and retain skilled workers in the district. It will also support people to stay within the Queenstown Lakes, rather than living further afield in cheaper locations and commuting long distances to work.”

Mr Avery added that since 2003, Council had successfully used inclusionary housing as a way of securing affordable housing contributions from developers on a case-by-case basis, and the proposed rules would formalise that requirement and provide more certainty that the construction of affordable housing can continue.

Under the proposal, an ‘affordable housing financial contribution’ would be payable either at the time of residential subdivision approval and/or when building consent is issued for a new build (including apartments in business and mixed-use areas).

A contribution would not be applied to residential flats located on an existing house site.

“The proposed rules do not apply until a decision is made by Council on the plan change, and a financial contribution will not apply in a number of areas where pre-existing agreements with developers are in place to provide affordable housing contributions,” said Mr Avery.

“As this is a proposal and subject to formal consultation, changes may be made as a result of submissions.”

More information on the Inclusionary Housing Plan Change and how to make a submission, details on the proposed contribution, how it’s calculated and how they’ve been set can be found at www.qldc.govt.nz/inclusionary-housing.

Formal submissions close on 24 November 2022, and will be followed by a hearing at a date to be confirmed in 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 