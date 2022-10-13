Screenwriters Residency Returns To Put Focus On Local Film Industry

Great Southern Television and the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) film office are proud to announce the return of the Tāhuna Screenwriters Residency for 2023.

QLDC Film Office Coordinator Kahli Scott said after a hugely successful 2022 programme, the hunt was back on for a new range of exciting voices who want to tell brave, ambitious and bold stories with international appeal.

“We’re excited to be supporting Tāhuna for another year. The project aims to boost local TV production work which plays a key role in our economic diversification efforts. Last year’s programme attracted a high calibre of applicants from around the country. We look forward to seeing what talent this year will bring,” she said.

This month-long retreat will give successful applicants the tools, knowledge, connections and inspiration to write a bible for a drama series set against the diverse and cinematic landscapes of the wider Queenstown Lakes District.

Across the course of the retreat, writers will be taken on a familiarisation tour of the district, work with guest speakers covering such subjects as global marketing and genre, and given dedicated writing blocks – supplemented by sessions with mentors – to develop projects to the treatment stage.

Whilst writers will not be paid to attend Tāhuna, travel and accommodation costs will be covered along with a small living allowance.

At the end of the residency writers will pitch a concept for an original television drama – with international appeal – to be filmed in the Queenstown Lakes District. Great Southern will have the first right to option chosen concepts and commission a pilot script. All intellectual property will remain with the writer.

Applications are open now and close at 5.00pm on Friday, 11 November.

Further information about the programme and a link to the application form can be found here: greatsouthern.tv/tahuna

