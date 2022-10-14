Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Smoother, Stronger And Safer Roads Between Wellsford And Pūhoi

Friday, 14 October 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: NZTA

A slew of works under one road closure are set to take place after Labour weekend as part of our work to improve the safety and resilience of the network between Auckland and Northland.

Full overnight closures on State Highway 1 (SH1) between Wellsford and Warkworth will allow our contractors to undertake road resurfacing and various other enhancements between 8pm and 5am from Tuesday 25 – Thursday 27 October and Sunday 30 October – Thursday 3 November.

Contributing to a smooth, safe and skid-resistant surface, the resurfacing work is set to take place in two sections of SH1 through the Dome Valley, with a detour in place between Woodcocks Road, West Coast Road, Kaipara Coast Highway and Port Albert Road.

Crews will capitalise on this opportunity to also install a new right turn bay from SH1 into Cowan Bay Road, providing better visibility and safety for road users.

While this work is taking place, general maintenance will also be carried out including the reinstatement of guardrails and wire rope barriers, removal of litter and general maintenance to vegetation.

You may notice temporary traffic management setting up from 6pm but motorists will still be able to access SH1 until 8pm.

The alternate route is expected to add 20 - 40 minutes to the journey and those travelling between Auckland and Wellsford, including high productivity motor vehicles are advised to use State Highway 16. Emergency Services will be accommodated at all times.

Please note that no work will take place on Friday or Saturday nights and this work is scheduled to be completed by Friday 4 November.

Our contractors will be back before the busy Christmas period to apply new chipseal adjacent to the resurfacing sites and install long-life line marking in early 2023.

More information on work at Cowan Bay Road can be found here: www.nzta.govt.nz/cowanbayrd

The above information is accurate at the time of release. Many of the above works are dependent on a number of factors, particularly weather, and may be postponed at short notice.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner page.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we complete this essential work to keep the state highway network safe, accessible and resilient.

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

