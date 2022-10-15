Homicide Investigation Launched, Lower Hutt
Saturday, 15 October 2022, 12:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton.
A
homicide investigation has been launched following the death
of a man in Lower Hutt last night.
Police were called
to a Mason St address at about 10pm on Friday night, to
reports a man had been seriously assaulted.
The man
died later in hospital.
A scene guard remains in
place at the address while a scene examination is
completed.
Anyone with information that may assist is
asked to contact Police via 105 quoting event number
P052241248.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via
www.crimestoppers-nz.org.
Further
updates will be provided as the Police investigation
allows.
