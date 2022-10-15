Homicide Investigation Launched, Lower Hutt

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton.

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Lower Hutt last night.

Police were called to a Mason St address at about 10pm on Friday night, to reports a man had been seriously assaulted.

The man died later in hospital.

A scene guard remains in place at the address while a scene examination is completed.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police via 105 quoting event number P052241248.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Further updates will be provided as the Police investigation allows.

