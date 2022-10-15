Fatal Collision, Palmerston North

A person has died after being hit by a car in Palmerston North overnight.

Around midnight, a vehicle travelling on Main Street, Roslyn clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island and rolled onto the footpath, colliding with a pedestrian.

Ambulance was called but the male pedestrian died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, and the driver and front passenger received minor to moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

