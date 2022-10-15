Fatal Collision, Palmerston North
Saturday, 15 October 2022, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died after being hit by a car in Palmerston
North overnight.
Around midnight, a vehicle travelling
on Main Street, Roslyn clipped another vehicle, hit a
traffic island and rolled onto the footpath, colliding with
a pedestrian.
Ambulance was called but the male
pedestrian died at the scene.
A passenger in the
vehicle was seriously injured, and the driver and front
passenger received minor to moderate injuries.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the circumstances of
the crash remain under
investigation.
