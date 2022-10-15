Fatal Crash, Charleston - Tasman
Saturday, 15 October 2022, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a single vehicle crash in
Charleston in the Buller District.
Emergency services
were called to the crash on State Highway 6 near Croninville
Terrace just after 4:30am.
The sole occupant of the
vehicle died at the scene.
One lane is open, and the
crash remains under
investigation.
