Operation Cobalt: Arrests Made In Invercargill

Acting Detective Sergeant Alun Griffiths:

Invercargill Police have arrested three gang members as part of Operation Cobalt – a national operation aimed at disrupting gang activity.

The three were arrested as a result of enquiries following an earlier fleeing driver incident when police attempted to stop their car in Invercargill on Thursday evening (13 October).

“Operation Cobalt members located the fleeing vehicle, a second stolen vehicle and recovered two firearms, one of which was loaded, along with 110 rounds of ammunition.”

Two patched Mongrel Mob members and an associate were arrested A 38-year-old gang member faces firearms and methamphetamine charges, while a 33-year-old gang member and 38-year-old associate both face firearms charges.

The three have been remanded in custody to reappear in court on 1 November.

“The combination of gang members and firearms is of great concern. Operation Cobalt is committed to disrupting gang-related offending and holding those responsible to account."

