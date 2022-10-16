Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Cobalt: Arrests Made In Invercargill

Sunday, 16 October 2022, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Sergeant Alun Griffiths:

Invercargill Police have arrested three gang members as part of Operation Cobalt – a national operation aimed at disrupting gang activity.

The three were arrested as a result of enquiries following an earlier fleeing driver incident when police attempted to stop their car in Invercargill on Thursday evening (13 October).

“Operation Cobalt members located the fleeing vehicle, a second stolen vehicle and recovered two firearms, one of which was loaded, along with 110 rounds of ammunition.”

Two patched Mongrel Mob members and an associate were arrested A 38-year-old gang member faces firearms and methamphetamine charges, while a 33-year-old gang member and 38-year-old associate both face firearms charges.

The three have been remanded in custody to reappear in court on 1 November.

“The combination of gang members and firearms is of great concern. Operation Cobalt is committed to disrupting gang-related offending and holding those responsible to account."

