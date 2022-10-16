UPDATE - Man Taken Into Custody Following Fatality, Dunedin

A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody following a serious assault in Momona, Dunedin yesterday afternoon where another man died.

He has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Monday 17 October.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and a scene examination was completed today.

We continue to ask that anyone with information that has not already spoken to us, come forward and share that with us.

While our investigation remains in its early stages, as the matter is now before the court we will be unable to comment further.

Information can be given to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 221015/0688.

© Scoop Media

