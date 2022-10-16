UPDATE - Man Taken Into Custody Following Fatality, Dunedin
Sunday, 16 October 2022, 7:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody following a
serious assault in Momona, Dunedin yesterday afternoon where
another man died.
He has been charged with murder and
is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Monday 17
October.
Police are continuing to investigate the
circumstances of the incident and a scene examination was
completed today.
We continue to ask that anyone with
information that has not already spoken to us, come forward
and share that with us.
While our investigation
remains in its early stages, as the matter is now before the
court we will be unable to comment
further.
Information can be given to Police by calling
105 and quoting file number
221015/0688.
