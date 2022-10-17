Reminder After Police Checkpoint In Wellington

16 October

A reminder from Police that drivers can expect to be stopped at checkpoints

anywhere, anytime – and a quick nap doesn’t necessarily mean you’re

going to pass a breath test.

A checkpoint on Jervois Quay in central Wellington this morning processed 150

drivers for Excess Breath Alcohol.

One driver blew over the limit for drivers over 20-years-old, which is 250

micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The driver, who had slept after a

night’s drinking, thought they were sober enough to drive, but when

processed at the checkpoint, blew 750 micrograms of alcohol per litre of

breath, and consequently had their license suspended.

This was the fifth time this person has been processed for drink driving.

Three other people still had alcohol on their breath but were below the legal

limit. Two people received infringement notices for not wearing seatbelts.

Now we're into daylight saving and as the summer season approaches, we all

have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take

any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of

those risks not worth taking.

Drivers can expect to see more checkpoints around Wellington, so if you are

stopped by police, no matter what the time of day or the reason, you can

expect to be breath tested.

Even if you think you are safe to drive after a sleep, you might still be

intoxicated.

If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, make sure you have a plan to

get home or a sober driver to assist.

Alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes.

Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving

behaviour.

We are committed to ensuring that every road user arrives alive at their

journey’s end and those who put others at risk will be found, prosecuted

and held accountable.

The most important message Police want to convey is really simple: don’t

risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.

