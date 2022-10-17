Reminder After Police Checkpoint In Wellington
16 October
A reminder from Police that drivers can
expect to be stopped at checkpoints
anywhere, anytime – and a quick nap doesn’t necessarily mean you’re
going to pass a breath test.
A checkpoint on Jervois Quay in
central Wellington this morning processed 150
drivers for Excess Breath Alcohol.
One driver blew over the limit
for drivers over 20-years-old, which is 250
micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The driver, who had slept after a
night’s drinking, thought they were sober enough to drive, but when
processed at the checkpoint, blew 750 micrograms of alcohol per litre of
breath, and consequently had their license suspended.
This was the fifth time this person has been processed for drink driving.
Three other people still had alcohol on their
breath but were below the legal
limit. Two people received infringement notices for not wearing seatbelts.
Now we're into daylight saving and as the
summer season approaches, we all
have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take
any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of
those risks not worth taking.
Drivers can
expect to see more checkpoints around Wellington, so if you
are
stopped by police, no matter what the time of day or the reason, you can
expect to be breath tested.
Even if you think you are safe to drive after
a sleep, you might still be
intoxicated.
If you are
going to be enjoying a few drinks, make sure you have a plan
to
get home or a sober driver to assist.
Alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes.
Our officers will be out in force anytime,
anywhere to deter unsafe driving
behaviour.
We are
committed to ensuring that every road user arrives alive at
their
journey’s end and those who put others at risk will be found, prosecuted
and held accountable.
The
most important message Police want to convey is really
simple: don’t
risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.