Serious Crash, SH6 Winton - Southern
Monday, 17 October 2022, 5:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
16 October
Two people have been critically injured
in a two-car collision in Winton
tonight.
They have
been airlifted to hospital, while a further two people with
minor
to moderate injuries have been transported by
ambulance.
The collision happened about 7.40pm at the
intersection of State Highway 6,
the Dipton-Winton
Highway, and Campbell Road. Diversions are in place and
the
highway may be shut for some time.
Motorists
are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...More>>