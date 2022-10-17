Serious Crash, SH6 Winton - Southern

16 October

Two people have been critically injured in a two-car collision in Winton

tonight.

They have been airlifted to hospital, while a further two people with minor

to moderate injuries have been transported by ambulance.

The collision happened about 7.40pm at the intersection of State Highway 6,

the Dipton-Winton Highway, and Campbell Road. Diversions are in place and the

highway may be shut for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

