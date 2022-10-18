Arrest, Flaxmere Homicide

Police have arrested and charged a 22 year-old-man in relation to the death of Darcy Strickland.

The man is expected to appear in the Hastings District Court today, charged with Wounding with Intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

Police are still waiting on further medical results from the post mortem.

Further charges are likely.

Police are actively seeking a second man in relation to the death of Mr Strickland.

“I would like to thank the members of the community who have come forward to assist police with this investigation and continue to urge those who have information to contact police, says Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick.

This was a brutal, callous attack which has left a whanau grieving the loss of a loved one.

Police are working with members of the Flaxmere community to provide support to those affected.”

You can contact Police by calling 105, quoting file number 221014/5396.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

