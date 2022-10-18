Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Northland Incident

Police accept the findings of an IPCA report, which found Police actions were justified after a man had shot at officers and a Police dog in December 2020.

On the morning of 1 December 2020, Police approached a man in Tangowahine who had warrants for his arrest and was actively evading Police.

The man fled on foot from Police and failed to stop when called upon. Instead, the man discharged several shots towards our staff and in the process shot and critically injured a Police dog.

Police returned fire at the man, and he sustained gunshot injuries. First aid was immediately provided to the man.

The IPCA found Police were justified in deploying a Police dog to apprehend the man and also in shooting at the man.

Its report also found Police provided appropriate medical assistance to the man at the time.

I want to acknowledge the actions of our staff that responded to this incident and the incredible bravery they displayed that day.

This incident unfolded very quickly and ultimately our staff brought this to a conclusion without any further risk to members of the public.

It is fortunate that our staff were not injured as a result of the offender’s callous actions in discharging a firearm.

Sadly, the Police dog injured in this incident was not able to return to frontline duties but continues to serve the Northland community in Search and Rescue duties.

