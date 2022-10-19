Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Be Aware Of Lead Contamination In Residential Properties

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 10:06 am
Press Release: WasteMINZ

WasteMINZ’s residential lead working group is calling for people to be aware of the risks of potential lead contamination in residential properties, ahead of International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (23-29 October).

Residential lead working group chair Michelle Begbie said considering the number of houses built before lead-based paint was phased out in 1965, approximately 250,000, there could be a number of residents unaware of the potential contamination of their properties.

Maintenance, removal, repair or general deterioration can contaminate the surrounding area with lead concentrations in the soil sufficient to impact human health. People who live in houses with lead-based paints can be exposed to lead when they handle the soil, eat vegetables grown in it, or track dirt and dust into the house.

Thirty-eight cases of childhood lead absorption were reported in New Zealand between 2013 and 2017, but the residential lead working group, which is comprised of contaminated land specialists with an interest in assessing and managing lead contamination at residential properties, is concerned that this is the tip of the iceberg.

“There is no safe level of lead exposure without harmful effects,” Ms Begbie said.

“Lead exposure affects human health, but the most vulnerable to these effects are our children. Even low levels of lead exposure may cause lifelong health problems.

“However, it is difficult to determine the scale and extent of lead absorption from soil, because moderate lead absorption usually has no visible effects; clinical symptoms only occur following severe lead poisoning, and there is no systematic blood lead testing programme in New Zealand.”

Ms Begbie said there were significant gaps in the understanding of elevated lead levels in soil.

“Given how often we find elevated lead levels in soil, and the numbers of potential properties involved, our current soil standards indicate we would expect a significant health impact. Nonetheless, we do not have a comprehensive picture of which properties are contaminated or to what extent. We do not know what proportion of children are affected or how badly.”

The solution requires a combined and coordinated effort between the central and local governments, and the public health services of district health boards.

“No one can address this issue alone,” Ms Begbie said.

To find out more about how to avoid lead poisoning when renovating, go to the Ministry of Health website.

If you are concerned about the metals in your soil, go to SoilSafe Aotearoa, which provides free soil testing.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WasteMINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Rugby May Be A Health Risk


While it is old news that the men who play top level rugby union are a heavier (and taller) lot than they used to be, the details can still be illuminating. Here, for example, are the comparative heights and weights of the All Blacks who played in the first test against South Africa in 1960, and the All Blacks who lined up in the first test against South Africa earlier this year. The 1960 statistics have been taken from Noel Holmes’ book Trek Out Of Trouble...
More>>



 
 

Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 