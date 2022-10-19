Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Wants Complete Change In Approach At Auckland Transport

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has written to the acting chairperson of Auckland Transport (AT), Wayne Donnelly setting out his initial expectations for the Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) which most impacts Aucklanders’ everyday lives and about which Aucklanders most strongly demand change.

Based on messages from Aucklanders and members of the new Governing Body and Independent Māori Statutory Board, Mr Brown said he seeks a complete change in approach at AT.

“You appear to have been focussed on changing how Aucklanders live, using transport policy and services as a tool,” he wrote. “Instead, AT must seek to deeply understand how Aucklanders actually live now, how they want to live in the future, and deliver transport services that support those aspirations. Aucklanders do not always have the choice of using an e-bike, a bus or even a train but rely on the roading and carparking networks to make their life functional.”

Mr Brown said AT needs to exercise better judgement and listen to and follow the wishes of all Aucklanders and local communities “not just those who participate in formal consultation processes”.

“AT must understand the families who are struggling to move around the region: pick-up their children, do the groceries, get home safely after-dark, and juggle other commitments. You must understand the local businesses who rely on transport connections and their needs now and in the future. And you must recognise that the transport network materially impacts Aucklanders’ safety – especially at night, for women, for young people, the elderly and for shift workers.”

He said Local Boards must be far more closely involved in decisions about the design and delivery of smaller-scale capital projects in their area and the provision of on-street and off-street parking. Unless there were overwhelming reasons otherwise, AT should reflect the priorities of local communities in its approach to such projects and decisions.

Mr Brown also asked AT to work with the Council, Waka Kotahi and all Aucklanders to clarify and communicate the rules governing the use of footpaths, cycle lanes, bus lanes and roads by pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooters, skateboarders and other users. For safety reasons, he wants the initiative underway before the new school year and – if possible – prior to Christmas and the summer holidays.

He indicated he would shortly be launching a “Clean Up Auckland” programme to get rid of unnecessary road cones and road closures. This would involve not just AT but other public- and private-sector organisations.

The full text of Mr Brown’s letter is as follows:

Dear Wayne

Fixing Auckland Transport’s System

Thank you for the work Auckland Transport (AT) does to deliver transport services to Aucklanders, and to oversee our region’s complex and diverse transport network. AT does a good job in some areas and your work impacts our lives every day.

I have been elected as Mayor with a mandate for change. It will not surprise you that in over 300 campaign events, by far the most consistent and strongest message I heard from the people of Auckland was the need to lead a change in approach at AT and fix our transport network. I promised to do so. I have heard the same messages from members of the new Governing Body and the Independent Māori Statutory Board.

Much work lies ahead for the council family to gain the trust and confidence of Aucklanders when it comes to transport policy and services, and the management of upgrades and major projects.

Aucklanders expect their Council to exercise greater democratic control and oversight of AT’s transport functions. In the coming months, we will engage with you on the formal Statement of Intent process, to reposition AT strategically.

For now, this letter sets out my expectations as Mayor about how you will respond to the message that Aucklanders delivered at the election.

A change in approach

I seek a complete change in approach at AT. You appear to have been focussed on changing how Aucklanders live, using transport policy and services as a tool. Instead, AT must seek to deeply understand how Aucklanders actually live now, how they want to live in the future, and deliver transport services that support those aspirations.

AT needs to exercise better judgement, as well as listen to and follow the wishes of local communities. That includes understanding that AT’s decisions impact the lives of people every day. AT must understand the families who are struggling to move around the region: pick-up their children, do the groceries, get home safely after-dark, and juggle other commitments. You must understand the local businesses who rely on transport connections and their needs now and in the future. And you must recognise that the transport network materially impacts Aucklanders’ safety – especially at night, for women, for young people, the elderly and for shift workers.

Aucklanders do not always have the choice of using an e-bike, a bus or even a train but rely on the roading and carparking networks to make their life functional.

By focussing on truly understanding how all Aucklanders want to live and the transport services they want to support those aspirations – not just those who participate in formal consultation processes – and then exercising good judgment, AT can make Aucklanders’ lives better and easier. Through decisions that do not reflect the wishes of local communities, you have been making them worse.

I expect it will be necessary to address these matters through the Letter of Expectations and Statement of Corporate Intent process.

Immediate Priorities

In the immediate term, I request that the Council and AT work together on the following priorities:

a) Demonstrate to me, the new Governing Body, the Independent Māori Statutory Board and the public that AT accepts the need to far more deeply understand how Aucklanders live now and how they want to live in the future, and that your role is to deliver transport services today and in the future to support those aspirations.

b) Clean up Auckland’s roads, by getting rid of unnecessary road cones and lane closures. I expect AT to take full account of the social and economic disruption of its traffic management approach, which should be risk-based and proportionate. Much stronger coordination, and scrutiny, is needed when it comes to the timing of roadworks. This will require working with utility providers including in the private sector, and I will be writing to you separately about this shortly.

c) Ensure local boards are far more closely involved in decisions about the design and delivery of smaller-scale capital projects in their area and the provision of on-street and off-street parking. Unless there are overwhelming reasons otherwise, you should reflect the priorities of local communities in your approach to such projects and decisions.

d) Focus first on getting better performance out of the existing transport network, before committing to major new infrastructure projects, through:

i. Much greater use of IT to improve traffic flows.

ii. Fixing problematic segments of a road, before looking to construct entire new roads. Mill Road is an example of where this approach should be deployed, in collaboration with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

iii. Prioritising road safety investment where it will deliver the greatest reduction in deaths and serious injury. Only road safety projects with a high Benefit Cost Ratio should proceed.

e) Cease the sale of council-owned car-parking buildings, with any such plans referred to the Governing Body or its committees.

f) Greater certainty and control around the cycling programme:

i. As a pre-condition for ongoing cycle lane investment, work with Council, Waka Kotahi and all Aucklanders to clarify and communicate the rules governing the use of footpaths, cycle lanes, bus lanes and roads by pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooters, skateboards etc. For safety reasons, this initiative should begin, if possible, prior to Christmas, the summer holidays and the start of the new school year.

ii. Invest in cycle lanes only where the per-kilometre construction cost is on par with costs in other jurisdictions, nationally and internationally.

iii. Once again, understand and address the social and economic disruption of road reorganisation, including the cost of eliminating of kerbside town centre parking and vehicle pickup /delivery points.

I look forward to working with AT on these immediate priorities and on the change to your overall strategic direction over the coming years.

Yours sincerely

Wayne Brown

Mayor of Auckland

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 