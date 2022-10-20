Police Caution Those Helping Person Of Interest, Flaxmere Homicide
Thursday, 20 October 2022, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawke’s Bay Police would like to caution the associates
of the person of interest in the homicide investigation of
Darcy Strickland.
If you are found to be harbouring or
assisting this individual, you are at risk of being charged
yourself.
A search warrant was executed at two
addresses in Hawke’s Bay yesterday, one in Hastings and
another in Bridge Pa.
The person of interest was not
located at either address and Police believe he is receiving
help or information from others.
We urge people to
come forward and assist us with our enquiries into the death
of Darcy Strickland, a much-loved son, brother, nephew and
friend.
Information can be given to Police by calling
105 and quoting file number 221014/5396.
Information
can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.\
