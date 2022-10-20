Police Caution Those Helping Person Of Interest, Flaxmere Homicide

Hawke’s Bay Police would like to caution the associates of the person of interest in the homicide investigation of Darcy Strickland.

If you are found to be harbouring or assisting this individual, you are at risk of being charged yourself.

A search warrant was executed at two addresses in Hawke’s Bay yesterday, one in Hastings and another in Bridge Pa.

The person of interest was not located at either address and Police believe he is receiving help or information from others.

We urge people to come forward and assist us with our enquiries into the death of Darcy Strickland, a much-loved son, brother, nephew and friend.

Information can be given to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 221014/5396.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.\

