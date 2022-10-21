Heart Of The City Welcomes Chlöe Swarbrick And Mayor Wayne Brown’s Commitment To Auckland’s City Centre
Friday, 21 October 2022, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City
Heart of the City’s Interim Chief Executive Steve
Armitage welcomes central MP Chlöe Swarbrick and Mayor
Wayne Brown’s commitment to improving safety and vibrancy
in Auckland’s city centre.
Armitage says that
“We’ve seen a positive uptick in the number of people in
the city centre and there is growing optimism, particularly
for the Summer months ahead. It’s important to continue to
focus on enhancing the city centre environment, and
addressing issues such as safety, given its critical
importance to the region economically and
socially.”
