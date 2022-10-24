Appeal For Information – Fatal Crash, SH1 Kekerengu

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed this afternoon’s crash on

State Highway 1 north of Kekerengu to please contact Police.

The road has now re-opened after Serious Crash Unit completed their

examination. An investigation is to the circumstances of the crash is

underway.

If you witnessed the crash please contact Police by phoning105 and

referencing event number P052355016



