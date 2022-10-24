Appeal For Information – Fatal Crash, SH1 Kekerengu
Monday, 24 October 2022, 8:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed this
afternoon’s crash on
State Highway 1 north of Kekerengu
to please contact Police.
The road has now re-opened
after Serious Crash Unit completed their
examination. An
investigation is to the circumstances of the crash
is
underway.
If you witnessed the crash please
contact Police by phoning105 and
referencing event number
P052355016
