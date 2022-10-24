Man Charged After New Lynn Incident
Police are appealing to the public for information
following an incident in
New Lynn today.
Police
were called to a disorder incident on Great North Road, near
the
intersection of Memorial Ave, about 1.30pm.
During an altercation between two men, a
44-year-old woman received a serious
stab wound to her upper body. The woman was taken to hospital and is in a
stable condition.
A 26-year-old man has been
arrested for assault and more serious charges
are
likely.
A corkscrew was recovered at the scene.
Police want to reassure the public there is no ongoing threat.
A number of people at the scene have
been able to assist police by providing
information and videos of the incident. We ask anyone else who has
information that may assist to call Police on 105 or on online at
www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.
Please reference 221024/3894.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.