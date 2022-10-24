Man Charged After New Lynn Incident

Police are appealing to the public for information following an incident in

New Lynn today.

Police were called to a disorder incident on Great North Road, near the

intersection of Memorial Ave, about 1.30pm.

During an altercation between two men, a 44-year-old woman received a serious

stab wound to her upper body. The woman was taken to hospital and is in a

stable condition.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for assault and more serious charges are

likely.

A corkscrew was recovered at the scene.

Police want to reassure the public there is no ongoing threat.

A number of people at the scene have been able to assist police by providing

information and videos of the incident. We ask anyone else who has

information that may assist to call Police on 105 or on online at

www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference 221024/3894.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

