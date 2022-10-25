Secure your holiday home ahead of Summer

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Holiday home-owners are reminded to keep their properties secure, with the Christmas holiday period fast-approaching.

Over the summer months, many people will head to their baches to enjoy a break away. However, these destinations are also a hot spot for offenders looking to commit opportunistic crimes.

The Waikato Crime Prevention Team visited Waihi Beach on Saturday, 22 October to encourage holiday home-owners to make burglary prevention a part of their Summer preparations.

The Crime Prevention Team helps those effected by residential burglaries, including offences committed at holiday homes.

“The team works with the community around education and the need for vigilance, regarding securing your property,” says Waikato Eastern Area Commander Inspector Mike Henwood.

“This is a key component of Police’s commitment to achieving its goal of Safer Homes, so the general public can both be safe and feel safe.”

The team also provides property assessments to provide crime prevention advice, which includes specific security improvement suggestions to help with the deterrence of burglary and crime in general.

Burglary prevention advice for holiday homes is slightly different to prevention advice for standard residential homes because items are often left outside and the temperature is a lot warmer, says Inspector Henwood.

“A common problem we see is bach doors being left unlocked overnight, and prized items like surfboards and wetsuits being left out on decks to dry and forgotten about overnight.

“A little bit of thought can deter opportunist thieves.”

Key things to consider are:

Use of security cameras linked to an app on your smartphone so you can monitor your property remotely.
Frosting or covering garage windows to prevent someone looking into scope out valuable items such as boats, jet skis, kayaks, surfboards, bikes and fishing gear.
Ensure all doors and windows are locked when you’re not home, including when taking short trips to the shops or beach - it only takes a minute to become a victim of a burglary.
If you’re leaving your home for some time leave some curtains open and/or set a light timer to come on at night - if it’s obvious no one is staying there your home can become a target.
Make sure holiday home doors and your vehicles and boats are kept locked. 
Opportunist offenders routinely try door handles to check if they are locked and quickly move on if they are secure.
Do not leave bikes, kayaks, surfboards etc on the lawn or on a deck to be easily taken.

