Temperatures Will Rise And Rain Will Fall

Wet weather has developed over the South Island this week, while the north has remained mostly dry, MetService expects the rain to spread across the country with warmer temperatures, and high humidity along for the ride this weekend.

Unsettled weather from the Tasman Sea gradually spills over New Zealand in the next few days, resulting in wetter conditions for much of the country. Fronts are affecting the South Island today (Thursday) where the rainfall has already ramped up, especially on the west coast, and a very similar pattern is expected for Friday. Several Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings have been issued from Westland through to the Nelson region.

The North Island only sees a few showers before the weekend but that changes on Saturday, when the layer of deep moisture shifts northward, the rainfall intensifies, and continues into Sunday.

MetService Meteorologist Luis Fernandes cautions, “Unfortunately, raincoats will be the order of the day for any supporters attending the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter- finals this weekend. It stays soggy for western regions of the South Island for the weekend, with eastern areas being a lot drier by comparison.”

The approaching unsettled weather will not only be marked by increased rainfall but also by higher temperatures. Just about all the country can expect temperatures to be well above normal for this time of the year, between Friday and Sunday.

“A broad area of low pressure in the Tasman Sea results in persistent northwest flow reaching New Zealand for the next five days. This airmass originates in Queensland and the Coral Sea, so it’s really warm,” explains Fernandes.

The higher temperatures will be most notable in the overnight periods, as moisture and cloud cover will trap some of the daytime heating.

“Saturday night could be particularly muggy for the North Island as overnight lows, into Sunday morning, will be in the mid- to high teens. Combine with high humidity and it gets pretty uncomfortable” Fernandes says.

The country starts to dry on Monday, with a brief respite expected before the next round of rain reaches New Zealand next week.

© Scoop Media

