Police Acknowledges IPCA Finding

Police acknowledges the IPCA’s finding that Police responded appropriately to 111 calls received from a woman in rural Bay of Plenty in 2020.

The woman made five 111 calls on the afternoon of 24 December, stating she had been assaulted and raising concerns about the safety of a family member’s children.

Staff established the woman was not injured and was safe.

They also found that the woman’s concerns about the children were general, and not pertaining to their immediate safety.

After the calls were made, the woman returned to the property with associates and a fatal assault occurred.

The authority found Police responded appropriately on the basis of the information received.

Police prioritises calls for service, so the most urgent calls where there is a real risk to safety are attended first.

The calls did not indicate an emergency response was required, and a plan had been made with the woman to take a statement from her.

We agree with the IPCA that we could not have reasonably anticipated the events that followed.

Police would like to be clear that when there is an immediate risk to life or property, we will respond.

We encourage anyone who is in immediate danger to call 111.

