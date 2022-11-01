‘Bus-staches’ To Boost Fundraising Effort

In support of Movember, Metlink buses operated by NZ Bus will again be donning a ‘facial’ feature during the month of November.

Supporting the initiative for a second year running, Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain is all for the giant moustaches that NZ Bus will be displaying on the face of their buses.

“Metlink and NZ Bus are proud to back Movember and men’s health. The cause has really grown on us,” Ms Gain said.

The Movember movement focuses on three areas: mental health, suicide prevention and prostate and testicular cancer.

The freshly waxed bus-staches will be seen on NZ Bus’s Wellington city and Eastbourne bus routes, however, Ms Gain expects more stylish ‘staches’ to make an appearance across the region.

“The giant mos and any lip luggage grown by our front-line team will hopefully boost the fundraising effort.”

Ian Grose, NZ Bus Chief Financial Officer, who is co-ordinating the campaign, said they raised $20,000 for Movember last year which included $10,000 from the operator, who matched the total amount donated to their ‘team’.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting Movember again and will match every dollar up to ten thousand dollars raised through the NZ Bus Team on the Movember website.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit nz.movember.com and search NZ Bus to donate to their team.

