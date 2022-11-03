Appeal For Witnesses Following Fatal Crash, SH 39
Thursday, 3 November 2022, 7:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the community for any witnesses
relating to the fatal vehicle crash on State Highway 39,
between Pirongia and Ngahinapouri townships on 1 November at
about 7.35am.
The two vehicles involved in the crash
were a Go Bus school bus and a black Subaru Impreza Sports
hatch.
We are particularly interested in hearing from
anyone who may have witnessed the crash or saw the driving
of either vehicle between 7.20am to 7.45am.
Please
contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using 'Update my Report', referencing file number
221102/6387.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
