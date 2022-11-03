Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Witnesses Following Fatal Crash, SH 39

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 7:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the community for any witnesses relating to the fatal vehicle crash on State Highway 39, between Pirongia and Ngahinapouri townships on 1 November at about 7.35am.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a Go Bus school bus and a black Subaru Impreza Sports hatch.

We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or saw the driving of either vehicle between 7.20am to 7.45am.

Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update my Report', referencing file number 221102/6387.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Iran Getting Worse, Alcohol In Sport And A Music Playlist


So we’ve found a ledge for our Iran policy, and are now doing our best to call it a mezzanine. Yesterday, the government announced the suspension of the Human Rights Initiative with Iran that both countries launched in 2018. The suspension is in protest at Iran’s violations of human rights since the killing of Mahsa Amini. Reportedly, New Zealand is also exploring whether Iran can be excluded from the UN Commission on Women. Just what this would mean in practice is unclear...
More>>



 
 


Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Government: First Nationwide Health Plan For New Zealanders

Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand & Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority. More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Implement Seabed Mining Ban Domestically

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 