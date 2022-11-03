Appeal For Witnesses Following Fatal Crash, SH 39

Police are appealing to the community for any witnesses relating to the fatal vehicle crash on State Highway 39, between Pirongia and Ngahinapouri townships on 1 November at about 7.35am.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a Go Bus school bus and a black Subaru Impreza Sports hatch.

We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or saw the driving of either vehicle between 7.20am to 7.45am.

Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update my Report', referencing file number 221102/6387.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

