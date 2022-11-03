Pegasus Fire Update #7

The 130 evacuated residents of the Woodend Beach Holiday Park will be allowed to return home this evening as of 5pm through a managed re-occupation.

Incident Controller Dave Berry says the situation is safe enough for residents to return home but they should be prepared for future evacuations if the conditions change.

Crews will be controlling and monitoring the fire throughout the night. If anyone has any concerns, please call 111.

Helicopters and fixed wing aircraft continue to drop water on the fire to knock it down with ground crews tackling spot fires and hotspots and firming up the containment lines on the flanks of the fire.

Te Mana Ora - Community and Public Health is advising that if people are affected by the smoke from the fire they should close windows and doors, stay inside if it’s safe to do so and avoid or reduce outdoor exercise.

Anyone experiencing health issues from the Woodend fire should phone their usual general practice team in the first instance.

A fire investigation team continue to investigate how the fire started. A further update will be provided tomorrow.

