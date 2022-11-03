Pegasus Bay Fire
Thursday, 3 November 2022, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating following the fire last night at
Pegasus Bay have spoken to two young people in relation to
the incident.
One of them has now been referred to
Youth Aid.
We are pleased to have been able to quickly
identify those allegedly involved and we hope this brings
some reassurance to the community.
It has been
established the fire caught following a firework being let
off.
We encourage anyone intending to light fireworks
this season to ensure you do so safely.
This includes
not lighting them in windy or dry conditions, or around
anything that might catch fire, such as dry grass or
leaves.
Police would like to thank those evacuated
last night for their compliance and
patience.
