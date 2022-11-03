Pegasus Bay Fire

Police investigating following the fire last night at Pegasus Bay have spoken to two young people in relation to the incident.

One of them has now been referred to Youth Aid.

We are pleased to have been able to quickly identify those allegedly involved and we hope this brings some reassurance to the community.

It has been established the fire caught following a firework being let off.

We encourage anyone intending to light fireworks this season to ensure you do so safely.

This includes not lighting them in windy or dry conditions, or around anything that might catch fire, such as dry grass or leaves.

Police would like to thank those evacuated last night for their compliance and patience.

