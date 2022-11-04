Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Speed Limit Reduction ‘Wet Band Aid On Gaping Wound’

Friday, 4 November 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: Waikato Chamber of Commerce

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce has likened Waka Kotahi’s proposed reduction of the speed limit to 80kmh on the Cambridge to Piarere road as “your classic wet band aid on a gaping wound”.

Chief executive Don Good said the speed reduction isn’t a quick fix.

“The roundabouts, wire ropes, and 80kmh limit may partially mitigate the safety issues but it will cause significant congestion, which will lead to intemperate drivers taking risks and seeking faster routes on Waikato rural roads totally unsuited to large trucks and very high volumes of traffic,” Good said.

“It is here where accidents will happen. By all means do the safety band aids. But understand with traffic volumes on the Expressway already exceeding Waka Kothi’s 2030 estimates, the only rational solution is to build the extension of the Expressway to the Piarere junction now.

“If politicians delay funding until the current plan of 2027-2030 funding round, it will mean that with a minimum five-year construction programme we will be living with this band aid for a further 10 years at least.”

The Chamber has launched a petition calling on the Government to fast-track safety changes and fund the Expressway extension. To sign the petition go to: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_127337/petition-of-don-good-on-behalf-of-waikato-chamber-of-commerce

For more information about the issue, visit www.cambridgetopiarere.com

