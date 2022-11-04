Police operation at Mt Messenger
Friday, 4 November 2022, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police today took action to enforce a trespass notice
issued by Waka Kotahi to a small group occupying a site on
Mt Messenger, in northern Taranaki.
The trespass
notice was issued today, 4 November 2022.
At midday,
Police went to the Mt Messenger site, of which Waka Kotahi
are the lawful occupiers, and encouraged the individuals to
leave.
After some dialogue, the protester group was
moved off the site.
No arrests were
made.
While Police were at the scene, the speed of
State Highway 3 was temporarily reduced to ensure the safety
of road users and
Police.
