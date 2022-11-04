Police operation at Mt Messenger

Police today took action to enforce a trespass notice issued by Waka Kotahi to a small group occupying a site on Mt Messenger, in northern Taranaki.

The trespass notice was issued today, 4 November 2022.

At midday, Police went to the Mt Messenger site, of which Waka Kotahi are the lawful occupiers, and encouraged the individuals to leave.

After some dialogue, the protester group was moved off the site.

No arrests were made.

While Police were at the scene, the speed of State Highway 3 was temporarily reduced to ensure the safety of road users and Police.

