Manukau Harbour incident: Search to resume next day
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 7:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
07 November
A search and rescue operation on the Manukau
Harbour has been stood down for the day.
One person
remains outstanding after a boat with five people onboard
capsized around 7pm Sunday, near Clarks Beach.
The search
will resume tomorrow morning.
Police are actively engaging
with the family and our thoughts are with them at this
difficult time.
Police will provide further updates about
this incident as these become
available.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...More>>