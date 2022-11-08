Manukau Harbour incident: Search to resume next day

07 November

A search and rescue operation on the Manukau Harbour has been stood down for the day.

One person remains outstanding after a boat with five people onboard capsized around 7pm Sunday, near Clarks Beach.

The search will resume tomorrow morning.

Police are actively engaging with the family and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Police will provide further updates about this incident as these become available.

