Arrests Following Pre-planned Search Warrants
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 12:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Four men and two women have been arrested on
methamphetamine-related charges this morning following
pre-planned search warrants at a number of addresses in
Palmerston North and Auckland City.
The searches are
ongoing, however no other people are currently being
sought.
The search was prompted following an
investigation into the sale and manufacture of
methamphetamine.
Initial searches have found cash,
drugs and firearms. Exact quantities will take time to
ascertain.
The four men, aged 32, 36, 45 and 55, and
two women, aged 31 and 32, are due to appear in the
Palmerston North District Court tomorrow on various
drug-related
charges.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...More>>