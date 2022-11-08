Arrests Following Pre-planned Search Warrants

Four men and two women have been arrested on methamphetamine-related charges this morning following pre-planned search warrants at a number of addresses in Palmerston North and Auckland City.

The searches are ongoing, however no other people are currently being sought.

The search was prompted following an investigation into the sale and manufacture of methamphetamine.

Initial searches have found cash, drugs and firearms. Exact quantities will take time to ascertain.

The four men, aged 32, 36, 45 and 55, and two women, aged 31 and 32, are due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow on various drug-related charges.

