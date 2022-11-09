Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 North Canterbury Resealing Work Starts Next Week

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 11:16 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will soon return to work on SH1 in North Canterbury, between the Cam River bridge and the SH71 (Lineside Rd) overbridge, for a scheduled reseal.

It’s a key step in boosting the safety and resilience of this 2.4km section of highway, with a chip seal giving better traction for vehicles and a more waterproof and hard-wearing surface.

The work is planned as follows, weather permitting:

· From Wednesday, 16 November, 8pm-6am (for up to three nights): median barrier posts and wire removed

· Weekends of 19/20 and 26/27 November, daytime: sealing, with a detour for southbound traffic between Williams St and SH71 (Lineside Rd) via Williams St and Smith St

· Saturday, 19 November, 7am-10am: sealing under SH71 overbridge, with a detour for northbound traffic between SH71 (Lineside Rd) and Williams St via Smith St and Williams St

· From Wednesday, 30 November, 8pm-6am (for up to three nights): median barrier post and wire reinstated.

James Caygill, Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships, says the median barrier posts and high-tension wires are designed to be removed so that this type of road maintenance, and repairs to barrier strikes, can easily be carried out.

“By removing the posts we can seal the full width of the road, creating a higher quality and more durable finish that will withstand highway traffic for the next 10 years plus.

“The ‘first coat’ seal, which was applied to widen the road last summer, has had time to cure. Now that we’re into warmer weather, we’re able to return to site and apply the second coat which gives a thick, durable and waterproof layer.”

Traffic management will be in place including temporary speed limits, lane shifts and stop/go traffic direction at times, with cones positioned along the median for the duration of work.

“With more traffic than usual along Williams St and Smith St at the weekends, it’s important that drivers be alert to people out and about on local roads and stick to the speed limit,” Mr Caygill says.

“Following the chip sealing and the motorway reopening, the new chip will need time to ‘bed in’ so we ask people to be mindful of loose stones, to increase travel distances between vehicles, and to drive to temporary speed limits and conditions to protect themselves and others on the road.”

Sealing work is weather and temperature dependent so people are urged to look out for signs about changes to traffic management.

The new seal will have several months to fully ‘bed in’ before the contractor, HEB Construction, returns to complete the final step - applying high-performance line markings and ‘rumble strips’ - in February/March 2023.

