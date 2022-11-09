Fatal Crash, Parua Bay
Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Whangārei Heads
this morning.
The single-vehicle crash near Wharf
Road, Parua Bay was reported to Police around
9.55am.
One person has sadly died at the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
There is a complete road closure in place
between Owhiwa Road (westbound) and Crisp Road
(eastbound).
This is expected to be in place for some
time and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
