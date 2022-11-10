Police Officer Struck By Vehicle
Thursday, 10 November 2022, 8:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has been charged following an incident in
Auckland yesterday, where a fleeing driver has injured a
police officer.
A 37-year-old man has been charged
with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,
failing to stop a motor vehicle, and unlawful takes of a
motor vehicle.
He is due to appear in the Manukau
District Court today.
The injured officer is in a
critical but stable condition at hospital.
Police
continue to ask anyone with information on last night’s
incident to contact us on 105, quoting file number
221109/7621.
Information can also be provided
anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...More>>