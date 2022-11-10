Police Officer Struck By Vehicle

One person has been charged following an incident in Auckland yesterday, where a fleeing driver has injured a police officer.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle, and unlawful takes of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

The injured officer is in a critical but stable condition at hospital.

Police continue to ask anyone with information on last night’s incident to contact us on 105, quoting file number 221109/7621.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

