Closures On SH6 Through Greymouth, From This Sunday Night For A Week

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 11:55 am
Press Release: NZTA

The main road through Greymouth, SH6, will be closing in three sections overnight from this weekend – Sunday, 13 November.

Summer paving work will be underway 8 pm to 5 am, Sunday 13 November to Friday night/ Saturday morning, 18/19 November. The work is weather dependent so if it is wet, it may be rescheduled.

Detours will be available onto nearby council-managed streets, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. People will need to slow down and follow detour signs.

Three sites getting a new surface

To be on the safe side, people should build in an extra five to 10 minutes for night trips around the three separate work sites between the Cobden Bridge and Franklin St, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

“There will also be traffic management in place during the day while these works are ongoing,” she says.

Three work sites updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

