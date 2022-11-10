Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alert To Dogwalkers As Toxic Algae Reappears In Silver Stream - ORC

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Dog owners are being warned to keep their canines leashed to prevent them ingesting potentially lethal Phormidium algae, which occurs in many Otago rivers and streams during summer.

Phormidium, also known as Microcoleus, has this week again been identified as present at one of the Otago Regional Council’s water monitoring sites at Silver Stream near Mosgiel.

ORC’s Water Quality Scientist Rachel Ozanne says it’s important for dog owners learn to identify toxic algae, in order to keep dogs away from it.

“It’s crucial that people can identify the toxic algae and not let their dogs near it. If eaten, Phormidium can induce severe poisoning or death,” she warns.

Phormidium is identified by its thick, dark brown mats on riverbed rocks in the riverbed, which can look like black tar. The Phormidium mats can easily detach from the riverbed and wash up on riverbanks.

Ms Ozanne says it is the musty smell of Phormidium which is attractive to dogs.

“Keep dogs on a lead and well clear of any Phormidium mats washed up,” she says.

Seek medical attention

The signs that a dog may have consumed Phormidium include lethargy, muscle tremors, fast breathing, twitching, paralysis and convulsions and should be treated as an emergency and referred to a vet immediately, Ms Ozanne says.

“Any human experiencing a reaction from contact with toxic algae should seek urgent medical attention,” she says.

The algae generally growing at this time of year because of lower flows, rising water temperature and sunlight hours increasing. There is no known treatment to rid rivers of the natural algae, she says.

Blooming in rivers over summer

Ms Ozanne expects the Phormidium will likely be around all summer, and that high rivers flows will dislodge blooms at times.

It’s been recently noticed at Riccarton Road. But in previous years there’s been pockets of Phormidium present along the entire length of the Silverstream; which people need to be aware of,” Ms Ozanne says.

The toxic algae blooms in many of Otago’s rivers and lakes during the warmer months, and there are “hot spots” with permanent signage, at Ophir, for the Manuherekia River and the Waianakarua River, at State Highway 1.

There have not yet been reports of Phormidium in other Otago catchments, she says.

However, she says with water warming up Phormidium is likely to start blooming in North Otago waterways, particularly the Waianakarua and in Central Otago, particularly in the Cardrona and Manuherekia Rivers.

Ms Ozanne says Phormidium is not becoming more prolific and has always been present, but its reporting has become more widespread as people get more familiar with it.

To learn more about potentially toxic algae, including how to identify algal blooms in rivers and lakes, see the LAWA factsheet https://www.lawa.org.nz/learn/factsheets/potentially-toxic-algae/

To report algal blooms in Otago’s lakes and rivers, contact the ORC’s Pollution Hotline: 0800 800 033.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 