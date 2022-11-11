World-renowned Epidemiologist And Health Advisor Professor Sir David Skegg Wins Blake Medal

10 November, Auckland – Professor Sir David Skegg has been celebrated for his leadership in health and epidemiology after being presented with the Blake Medal by BLAKE (formerly the Sir Peter Blake Trust) at a black-tie dinner in Auckland tonight.

Sir David has devoted his life to academic study and public health, contributing his expertise to globally significant issues such as HIV/AIDS, Mad Cow Disease and more recently, New Zealand’s response to COVID-19.

Known to many academics as the former vice-chancellor of Otago University, a post he held for seven years, Sir David has also been the chair of numerous health-related groups, councils, commissions and committees, both in New Zealand and overseas.

Sir David’s work with the World Health Organisation has helped to improve the reproductive health of countless people in developing countries. Here at home, he helped establish our national cervical screening programme, and chaired the group that advised government on our response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BLAKE CEO, James Gibson, says “Sir David Skegg’s career is an inspiration to all those who wish to improve the world around them through the study and practice of science. Sir David’s extraordinary leadership over multiple decades stems from his consistent dedication to the betterment of human knowledge and public health.”

In total, six Blake Leader Awards were presented including the Rangatahi (Youth) sponsored by Westpac and Kaitiaki o te Taiao (Environment) sponsored by NIWA.

2021 BLAKE Leader Awardees:

• Professor Sir David Skegg, KNZM, OBE - epidemiologist

• Brianne West – sustainable business social entrepreneur and founder/CEO of the Ethique beauty brand

• Dr Richard Levy – paleoclimatologist and glacial scientist working better understand climate change

• Dr Daniel Hikuroa – Earth systems scientist and Mātauranga Māori lecturer

• Carlos Hotene – former rugby league player and current advocate for accessible and sustainable nutrition

• Georgia Latu (Rangatahi/Youth Leadership sponsored by Westpac) – founder of Potiki Poi, the world’s largest poi company employing diverse abilities

• Ruud Kleinpaste (Kaitiaki o te Taiao/Environmental Leadership sponsored by NIWA) – New Zealand’s “Bugman” and advocate for conservation through nature education

