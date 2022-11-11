Tauranga's Waterfront Lights Up For Summer

Summer is whānau time. Bright, hot days and long, balmy nights. Visitors from out of town, friends from around the corner. Time to create some new memories.

While it may not be summer just yet, people of all ages have already been discovering the spectacular installations and sculptures that are lighting up Tauranga’s waterfront in the city centre every evening until Waitangi Day next year.

Titled ‘Shapes of Summer’, award-winning light artist Angus Muir has curated the magical collection of light sculptures and installations that are inspired by the colours, shapes and sounds of Tauranga Moana.

The series of installations run the length of The Strand Reserve, from Wharf Street to Dive Crescent, encouraging locals and visitors to explore the waterfront.

This year’s works include Bloom, by Harris Keenan, a larger than life set of neon flowers; Flamboyance, a flock of digital flamingos; and Trilogy, by the South Island Light Orchestra, a towering set of interactive light tubes that respond to touch, creating a unique soundscape for our waterfront.

Tauranga City Council’s Arts and Culture Manager James Wilson says the installations illuminating The Strand create a perfect backdrop for people across all generations to enjoy the Tauranga waterfront and the warmer weather over the summer months.

“After a challenging year, we wanted to create spaces in our city centre where people can take time out to relax, spend time with family and friends, and make the most of the long, balmy nights,” says James.

“Our city centre waterfront is the perfect location for this stunning series of light sculptures and installations. It really is a spectacle for everyone to explore and enjoy.

“Angus Muir and his team of designers are masters of lighting and design, and their works have been seen at some of the best light festivals and events around the world. We’re thrilled that Angus has curated a special collection of works specifically for Tauranga, celebrating our city centre’s beautiful waterfront.”

Shapes of Summer includes several interactive installations, as well as works that include sound and movement. Together, the collection is an Instagrammer’s dream, with plenty of opportunities for capturing selfies and family holiday photos.

James says Shapes of Summer is just one of many reasons to explore Tauranga’s city centre this summer.

“The city centre will be buzzing this summer - whether it’s catching the latest exhibition at Tauranga Art Gallery, a night at the theatre with Baycourt, dinner and drinks with friends, a movie under the stars, sunrise yoga on the waterfront, and other events in the pipeline, there is so much to see and do in the city centre over the next few months.”

Shapes of Summer is free and open to everyone, from dusk until late, every night until 6 February 2023.

For the latest information on what’s happening in the city, head to www.mytauranga.co.nz

