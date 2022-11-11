Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Input Sought For New Pāpāmoa Shared Pathway

Friday, 11 November 2022, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Construction of a shared pathway along the Pāpāmoa Coastal Reserve will begin in autumn next year, and the community is encouraged to share their feedback on its final design.

Tauranga City Council Senior Project Manager, Ana Hancock, says the pathway is being built in response to community feedback over the past few years, and Council now wants to check in with the community to make sure it’s on the right track before work on stage one begins next year.

Local Pāpāmoa resident Iain Bibby, who is a member of Tauranga Cycle Action Group, says that the shared path is something that a number of Pāpāmoa residents and the biking community have been advocating for.

“This pathway is something that many of us have wanted to see happen for a long time. In the future we would like the pathway to go all the way from Pāpāmoa East down to Mount Maunganui,” he says.

"I’m very pleased to see these plans underway and the improved opportunities for people to get out on their bikes and have a safe and enjoyable way to get around."

As well as making walking and cycling safer, the pathway will create a reserve space for people to enjoy help protect Te Ākau ki Pāpāmoa (Pāpāmoa dunes) and feature signage to share the stories and history of mana whenua.

“We know this is an area of importance for everyone, and we’re working closely with local iwi Waitaha and Ngā Pōtiki to give visitors, residents and the wider community the opportunity to connect and engage with this area of cultural significance," says Ana.

Together with Pāpāmoa Coast Care, Council has been regenerating vegetation along the Pāpāmoa dunes for decades, working to counter the erosion caused by people straying off the formal beach access points.

Pāpāmoa Coast Care Coordinator, Ashley Robertson, says there is always a great turnout of volunteers in Pāpāmoa because the community wants to see the dunes protected as much as possible.

"The community takes great pride in this coastline and this project will further help to protect our dunes whilst making sure people can continue to enjoy it at its best,” she says.

The 4km long pathway will be built in two stages, with work on stage one expected to begin in autumn next year. Stretching from Pāpāmoa Domain to Parton Road, this stage will include new public toilets near Parton Road, pedestrian crossing points on Pāpāmoa Beach Road, signage, and seating areas.

Stage two of the pathway from Parton Road to Taylor Reserve is subject to funding and expected to be built in the next few years.

“We’ve come up with a proposed design and we’re keen to know what additional features people would like us to consider for the final design. Most of these additions will be built in stage two of the project but it’s important that we start planning for them now,” says Ana.

In Council’s proposed plans, space for parking along Pāpāmoa Beach Road will be retained, with some minor changes such as the installation of low fencing in some locations to keep cars off the shared path.

“The $2.3 million pathway will make the most of what is currently an underutilised reserve space, increase amenities for Pāpāmoa residents, while also reducing the dust and tyre tracks created by non-formalised parking areas,” says Ana.

The pathway will be paid for through development contributions collected by Council for the development of existing reserves and a $1 million contribution from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

People can share their feedback at www.tauranga.govt.nz/Papamoapathway.

