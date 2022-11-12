Missing person, Manukau Harbour

Search and rescue operations have resumed today around the Manukau Harbour, as the missing person remains outstanding.

Poor weather conditions around the Auckland region meant search efforts were suspended on Friday.

Police Eagle Helicopter and Coastguard Air Patrol will resume aerial searches today, assisted by surf life saving crews.

Police are aware there are members of the local community also participating in a search today.

Police are in communication with this group to ensure they do not put

themselves or others at risk.

We would like to remind those assisting in search efforts to please follow all water safety measures, with an emphasis on life jackets and at least two forms of communication.

Anyone who comes across anything of interest is asked to contact Police immediately.

