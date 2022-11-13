Mayor Encouraged By Wellington Asking Aucklanders What We Think

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says today’s move by Transport Minister Michael Wood to ask Aucklanders what we want in a future third Waitematā Harbour crossing is encouraging.

“The third crossing is decades away and not a priority for me right now given the public-transport crisis,” Mayor Brown said.

“Nevertheless, I’m pleased to see Wellington asking Aucklanders what we want in our city rather than the old practice of Wellington imposing its preferred solutions on us. It’s the change Aucklanders told me they wanted in the election campaign, which I emphasised to Minister Wood in our recent meeting. He seems to be responding positively.”

Mayor Brown urged Aucklanders to reply constructively to Wellington’s request for their views.

“If Wellington finally has the courtesy to genuinely ask Aucklanders what we think, then as many Aucklanders as possible should have the courtesy to share our thoughts at central government’s website, or by attending one of the public meetings. I will certainly be doing so as a private citizen. As Aucklanders, we must then hold Wellington to account by ensuring it listens to what we say and acts upon it over the decades ahead.”

Minister Wood has asked Aucklanders to advise whether and how they want to drive, walk, cycle, transport freight, or take the bus, heavy rail or light rail across the Waitematā Harbour, what route or routes would make the most sense, and how to make the best use of Auckland’s existing and forthcoming transport infrastructure, including the Auckland Harbour Bridge and City Rail Link (CRL).

The engagement process is being led by central government’s Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, supported by Auckland Council, Auckland Transport (AT) and Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau.

While Mayor Brown said he was pleased Wellington was talking with Aucklanders about the long-term future of the region’s transport network, he said his immediate transport priorities as Auckland Mayor are:

Encouraging central government to let more bus drivers into New Zealand to reverse AT’s cancellation of thousands of bus services

Preventing or mitigating the two years of disruption to trains that Auckland commuters face because of because of poor planning by KiwiRail

Fast-tracking central government support for the completion of the Northwestern and Eastern busways that Aucklanders want based on the success of the Northern Busway

Finally securing from City Rail Link Ltd (CRLL) a confirmed completion date and cost for the delayed and over-budget CRL project

Achieving certainty from central government about its proposed light-rail project to inform consequent transport planning in Auckland

Quickly agreeing Auckland Council’s intentions for its waterfront port land and informing the Ministry of Transport so that sensible decisions can be made about the wider region’s roading and rail needs.

© Scoop Media

