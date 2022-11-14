Update In Search For Missing Kayaker Near Firth Of Thames

The formal identification process remains ongoing after a body was located near Beachlands on Saturday morning.

However, Police can advise that we believe the body to be that of the kayaker reported missing on the Firth of Thames on 5 November 2022.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner. At this stage Police are not able to release the identity of the person found while formal identification procedures are completed.

