Update In Search For Missing Kayaker Near Firth Of Thames
Monday, 14 November 2022, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The formal identification process remains ongoing after a
body was located near Beachlands on Saturday
morning.
However, Police can advise that we believe
the body to be that of the kayaker reported missing on the
Firth of Thames on 5 November 2022.
The matter will be
referred to the Coroner. At this stage Police are not able
to release the identity of the person found while formal
identification procedures are
completed.
