Update – Serious Incident, East Tamaki

Monday, 14 November 2022, 3:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police continue to make enquiries into an incident in East Tamaki over the weekend, where one person has died, and three others were seriously injured.

A scene examination has been in place at the site off Lady Fisher Place, and it is anticipated it will be completed today.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Police believe there were a large number of people present in the carpark and surrounding area at the time of the altercation.

It is likely that some of these people had their phones recording their night out and may have captured parts of this tragic incident.

Police would like to request anyone with footage or information which may be relevant, to contact us on 105, quoting file 221113/9884.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

