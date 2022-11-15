Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Response To IPCA Report On Management Of Fraud Allegations

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 12:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledges the findings of an Independent Police Conduct authority (IPCA) review into the Police management of fraud allegations.

Police welcomes the opportunity the report provides to have the conversation on how Police, with support from other agencies and the private sector, can reduce the prevalence of fraud in New Zealand and improve the experience of victims of fraud.

We will consider the recommendations in the IPCA report alongside the findings of the internal review on fraud Police undertook last year to identify opportunities for improvement.

The Minister of Police has sought joint advice from Police and the Serious Fraud Office on how the system response to fraud might be improved.

We know that incidents of fraud and particularly cyber enabled fraud, continue to be an issue globally for law enforcement.

Given the scale and nature of the problem, prevention measures are of primary importance in reducing victimisation.

To be successful will require increased awareness and a collective effort to make fraud offending harder and higher risk for offenders.

We accept that we could do more to meet victims’ expectations around investigation and resolution of fraud.

In New Zealand, Police receives a large volume of complaints, and we also acknowledge there is significant under-reporting of crime types such as cybercrime and fraud.

We are also working to improve our visibility and processes around fraud.

Police assess complaints against certain criteria to help prioritise offences for investigation, which includes targeting repeat offenders and cases with vulnerable victims.

This helps us target our efforts on the areas that will do the most to reduce the harm fraud causes in our communities, as we aim to maintain high service levels to communities across the country.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 


Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 