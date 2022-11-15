Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Witnesses To Fatal Tokoroa Crash

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police believe members of the public can assist them with the investigation of a fatal crash in Tokoroa.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died after it collided with a pillar on Bridge St, about 1am on Saturday.

There are witnesses who have yet to speak to Police and we urge them to come forward. Even if you think it may not be of use, the information you have could provide Police with crucial information that helps us piece together the events that led up to this crash.

Anyone with information is asked contact police on 105, or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.
Please reference 221112/6399.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

