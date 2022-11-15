Appeal For Witnesses To Fatal Tokoroa Crash
Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police believe members of the public can assist them with
the investigation of a fatal crash in Tokoroa.
The
sole occupant of the vehicle died after it collided with a
pillar on Bridge St, about 1am on Saturday.
There are
witnesses who have yet to speak to Police and we urge them
to come forward. Even if you think it may not be of use, the
information you have could provide Police with crucial
information that helps us piece together the events that led
up to this crash.
Anyone with information is asked
contact police on 105, or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using 'Update My Report'.
Please reference
221112/6399.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
