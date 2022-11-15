Proposed Governance Structure For Civic Redevelopment Projects To Be Considered

Tauranga City Council is proposing that a formal governance structure be established to ensure the redevelopment of the civic precinct in Tauranga’s city centre provides the desired community outcomes.

The once-in-a-generation project will see our city’s heart transformed into a vibrant community space over the coming years, breathing new life into what will become a key cultural, heritage and economic driver for the Western Bay region. To be called Te Manawataki o Te Papa, the heartbeat of Te Papa, it will feature facilities such as a library and community hub, civic whare (public meeting house), museum, and an exhibition and events centre.

Due to the significance of the project, a review was commissioned earlier this year into potential options for the delivery of the redevelopment programme.

The review assessed various options and resulted in a recommendation that a Council Controlled Organisation (CCO) be established to govern and lead the projects.

After considering potential governance approaches, the review report indicated that a governance CCO model offered advantages which would help ensure the best possible project outcomes were achieved.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the proposed CCO could draw upon a wide range of industry and commercial expertise, which would enhance the delivery of Te Manawataki o Te Papa, for the benefit of everyone involved.

“This project involves a significant investment, so it’s important that we take the right steps to improve cost efficiencies and ensure there is a structure in place that gives everyone confidence that the project will be delivered effectively – be it our funders, partners or the wider community,” says Anne.

“Our community has been waiting for such a long time for the city’s heart to be restored and we are committed to ensuring that Te Manawataki o Te Papa is brought to life in a way that benefits everyone.

“While we are confident this is the right solution, given how important the redevelopment is, we want to give the community an opportunity to share what they think about this proposal.”

General Manager of Corporate Services Alastair McNeil says the establishment of a CCO would involve formalising a governance structure that would include a Board and at least one employee experienced in delivering similar large-scale projects.

The community will be able to provide feedback on the proposal from Monday, 21 November until Friday, 2 December 2022. The Commission is expected to make a final decision on the proposal at a Council meeting on Monday, 12 December 2022.

