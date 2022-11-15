Hamilton Zoo Closing For Three Days
Hamilton Zoo and Everyday Eatery will be closed to the
public from Monday 21 to Wednesday 23 November.
Brymer
Road will be closed from 6pm Sunday 20 to 7am Thursday 24
November to complete necessary construction work.
The
road closure and construction work will cause significant
disruption to visitor experience at the Zoo, and to enable
the work to be completed quickly and safely, the decision
was made to close over this period.
The work will
complete the on-road section of stage two of the Hamilton
Zoo and Waiwhakareke entry precinct project. This includes
the construction of the car parks, safer access and road
improvements such as speed tables to support the new 30 km/h
speed limit, along with connecting pedestrian paths and the
covered canopy walkway.
Zoo keeping staff will be
onsite as usual to care for the animals. Operations and
reception staff will also be onsite. The Zoo and Everyday
Eatery will reopen on Thursday 24
November.
