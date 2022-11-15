Hamilton Zoo Closing For Three Days

Hamilton Zoo and Everyday Eatery will be closed to the public from Monday 21 to Wednesday 23 November.

Brymer Road will be closed from 6pm Sunday 20 to 7am Thursday 24 November to complete necessary construction work.

The road closure and construction work will cause significant disruption to visitor experience at the Zoo, and to enable the work to be completed quickly and safely, the decision was made to close over this period.

The work will complete the on-road section of stage two of the Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke entry precinct project. This includes the construction of the car parks, safer access and road improvements such as speed tables to support the new 30 km/h speed limit, along with connecting pedestrian paths and the covered canopy walkway.

Zoo keeping staff will be onsite as usual to care for the animals. Operations and reception staff will also be onsite. The Zoo and Everyday Eatery will reopen on Thursday 24 November.

