Infrastructure Grants Set To Boost Housing Availability

Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:16 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Two Government Infrastructure Acceleration Fund grants announced today will help to address Tauranga’s significant housing deficit.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the grants totaling $148 million, announced by Housing Minister Megan Woods, will enable housing development in Tauriko West from 2027 and along the Te Papa peninsula from 2023.

“The Tauriko West grant of $80 million will be part of a total transport and water services infrastructure package with an estimated cost of close to $260 million, allowing the development of 2,000 new homes in the city’s western corridor,” Anne says. “Tauranga City Council and developers, along with Waka Kotahi road subsidy funding and potential Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act Transport System Plan levies, will all form part of the wider funding to enable implementation of the planned infrastructure works.”

Anne says there is still work to be done to realise the vision for the western corridor, however confirmation of the funding needed to allow development to proceed is “a major step forward for our fast-growing city and will enable a wide range of housing options to meet community needs”.

Meanwhile, the $68 million Te Papa grant will be part of a $200 million infrastructure upgrading programme, including stage 2 of the Cameron Road project (from 17th Avenue to Barkes Corner) and increased water supply capacity. The works involved will support housing intensification along the peninsula and are expected to facilitate construction of an additional 1600 homes (such as duplexes, town houses and apartments) between 2023 and 2033.

Anne Tolley says the funding package for Te Papa infrastructure is anticipated to include Waka Kotahi road subsidy funding, development contributions, potential Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act Transport System Plan levies and rates funding.

“A key element of the investment in both areas will be encouraging a shift away from the use of private vehicles to public transport, cycling, walking and other active transport modes,” she says.

“Proposed Plan Change 33 also needs to be adopted, so that housing intensification can happen in appropriate areas throughout the city.”

