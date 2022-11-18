Operation Vanstone, Akaroa

Police Search and Rescue have today and yesterday examined previously unsearched areas of Akaroa, in relation to the disappearance of Graham Vanstone.

Mr Vanstone disappeared from his home in Akaroa on 5 September 1999 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Mr Vanstone’s disappearance was out of character, and he was a much-loved family member and well-respected member of the community.

Police have followed a number of lines of inquiry since Mr Vanstone’s disappearance but his whereabouts remains unknown.

Police encourage anyone to come forward with information, even if you have previously spoken to Police, to help Mr Vanstone’s family get the closure and resolution they deserve.

We know there are still people who can help us finally solve this case. We are hoping with the passing of time these people now feel in a position to come forward and assist us.

Information can be shared via 105 or https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ quoting file number 990906/8117. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

