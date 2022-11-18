Update: Bexley Park Assault

Members of the Christchurch community may have noticed an increased Police presence in the Bexley area, as the Police investigation into Monday's serious assault continues.

Yesterday Police have been conducting search warrants at properties in the area.

Police can confirm that an 18-year-old man appeared in Christchurch District Court yesterday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and has been remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance.

A 23-year-old woman is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today (18 November), charged as an accessory after the fact.

The family of the victim of the assault wish to express their gratitude to the members of the community whose information helped Police make two arrests and lay charges.

They would also like to thank Police and the medical staff at Christchurch Hospital. The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The family continue to request privacy at this difficult time.

