Fatal Crash - State Highway 77
Friday, 18 November 2022, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
two-vehicle collision on State Highway 77 today.
The
crash happened about 2pm and as a result, State Highway 77
is closed at the intersection with Mount Hutt Station
Road.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
